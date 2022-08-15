An investigator in Hyogo Prefecture lost documents containing the names of a crime suspect and around 400 other people related to a case he was working on after he became intoxicated and slept on the street, police said.

The investigator started drinking with two subordinates at a Japanese-style izakaya bar at around 8:30 p.m. Friday in Nishinomiya, consuming about seven drinks including beer and shōchū distilled liquor, and fell asleep on the street while going home on foot after seeing the subordinates off at a train station at around 11 p.m., the police said.