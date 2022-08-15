  • Guests arrive for at the Steve Jobs Theater for an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California in 2019 | REUTERS
OAKLAND, California – America’s tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India’s ancient caste system, with Apple emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that’s segregated Indians for generations.

Apple, the world’s biggest listed company, updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste, which it added alongside existing categories such as race, religion, gender, age and ancestry.

