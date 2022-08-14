  • At least seven Cabinet members, as well as 20 senior vice ministers and parliamentary vice ministers, have been confirmed to have links to the Unification Church. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    At least seven Cabinet members, as well as 20 senior vice ministers and parliamentary vice ministers, have been confirmed to have links to the Unification Church. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

More than 100 of all the 712 lawmakers in Japan have had some connections with the controversial Unification Church, with nearly 80% of them belonging to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, a Kyodo News survey showed Saturday.

In the survey with a response rate of over 80%, 106 had links with the church such as attending events hosted by entities associated with the religious group, which has come under renewed attention following former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination last month, or receiving electoral cooperation from its members.

