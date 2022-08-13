  • Established in 1869 to commemorate those that gave their lives for Japan, Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine in 1978 added wartime Prime Minister Gen. Hideki Tojo and other convicted war criminals to the war dead enshrined there. | REUTERS
    Established in 1869 to commemorate those that gave their lives for Japan, Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine in 1978 added wartime Prime Minister Gen. Hideki Tojo and other convicted war criminals to the war dead enshrined there. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Saturday visited Tokyo’s controversial Yasukuni Shrine, which is seen by China and South Korea as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism.

The Shinto shrine honors convicted war criminals alongside more than 2.4 million war dead.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,