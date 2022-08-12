  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a news conference following his Cabinet reshuffle in Tokyo on Wednesday. | ZUMA PRESS / VIA BLOOMBERG
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a news conference following his Cabinet reshuffle in Tokyo on Wednesday. | ZUMA PRESS / VIA BLOOMBERG

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Nearly 85% of respondents said politicians must cut ties with the controversial Unification Church and any affiliated group, a Kyodo News survey showed Thursday, as the fallout from the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over his alleged links to the organization continues to reverberate.

The survey found the approval rating for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s new Cabinet rose only slightly to 54.1% following a reshuffling on Wednesday aimed at reviving sagging public support amid intense scrutiny over his ruling party’s links with the church.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,