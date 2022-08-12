  • A Tepco official shows a plastic bottle containing treated radioactive water in front of tanks that contain such water at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture in May. | KYODO
    A Tepco official shows a plastic bottle containing treated radioactive water in front of tanks that contain such water at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture in May. | KYODO
Tanks containing treated water at the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant are likely to reach capacity around the fall of 2023, later than the initially predicted spring of next year, as the pace of the accumulation of radioactive water slowed in fiscal 2021.

The slowdown, based on an estimate by operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco), gives some breathing space to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government if any roadblocks are thrown up in the plan to discharge the treated water into the sea starting around spring next year.

