Around 42% of major companies in Japan expect the country’s economy to slow down over the next 12 months, up from just 5% one year ago, as they struggle to cope with surging commodity costs and the yen’s continued weakness, a Kyodo News survey showed Thursday.
The survey of 114 companies, including Toyota and SoftBank Group, found that Japanese blue chips are becoming increasingly pessimistic about the country’s economic outlook, with the figure up from 12% at the beginning of the year.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.