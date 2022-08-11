Beijing – Chinese President Xi Jinping decided himself to let ballistic missiles, launched by the military during recent large-scale drills near Taiwan, fall in Japan’s exclusive economic zone to deter Tokyo’s interference in any cross-strait contingency, according to sources close to the matter.
Xi, who heads the Central Military Commission, the highest decision-making organ of the country’s armed forces, ditched a plan to avoid conducting exercises last week in waters overlapping Japan’s EEZ to make the training in six areas encircling Taiwan more combat-oriented, the sources said.
