  • A screen grab from a video by the People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command shows a missile being fired during a Chinese military exercise on Aug. 4. | PLA EASTERN THEATER COMMAND/ ESN / VIA AFP-JIJI
  Kyodo

Beijing – Chinese President Xi Jinping decided himself to let ballistic missiles, launched by the military during recent large-scale drills near Taiwan, fall in Japan’s exclusive economic zone to deter Tokyo’s interference in any cross-strait contingency, according to sources close to the matter.

Xi, who heads the Central Military Commission, the highest decision-making organ of the country’s armed forces, ditched a plan to avoid conducting exercises last week in waters overlapping Japan’s EEZ to make the training in six areas encircling Taiwan more combat-oriented, the sources said.

