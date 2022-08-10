A man has been questioned by police for possessing a vessel containing what appeared to be homemade gunpowder near the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo earlier this week, investigative sources said Wednesday.
The man in his 20s was quoted as telling police, “I learned how to make gunpowder on the internet and came to throw it into the embassy,” prompting police to investigate him on suspicion of violating the explosives control law, the sources said.
