  Tokyo broke a record for the number of days of severe heat in a year on Tuesday.
    Tokyo broke a record for the number of days of severe heat in a year on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG

Tokyo broke a record for the number of days of severe heat in a year by the mid-point of summer, underscoring the extreme weather that’s put the Japanese capital’s power grid under strain.

Temperatures reached 35 degrees Celsius for the 14th time this year in Tokyo on Tuesday, breaking previous annual records of 13 such days in 1995 and 2010, according to an official at the Meteorological Agency. The authority uses that temperature level to categorize days as severely hot.

