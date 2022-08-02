  • Children play at a park in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward the same day temperatures topped 30 degrees Celsius by 9 a.m. in 380 locations across the country. | KYODO
NAGOYA – Temperatures rose across Japan on Tuesday, topping 30 degrees Celsius by 9 a.m. in over 300 locations, with the weather agency warning of the risk of heat-related illnesses.

The government issued an alert covering wide areas across the country, asking people to drink water and avoid going outdoors in order to prevent heat exhaustion.

