    A gauge of sentiment among merchants fell sharply in July amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections and inflation weighing on consumers. | BLOOMBERG
The mood among Japanese merchants fell sharply in July as the number of coronavirus infections resurged and inflation weighed on consumers.

A gauge of sentiment among store managers, taxi drivers and others who deal directly with Japanese consumers slid 9.1 points to 43.8 last month, the Cabinet Office’s Economy Watchers survey showed Monday. That was the largest decline since January, when Japan went through its initial omicron wave of the virus.

