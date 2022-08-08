For many people, COVID-19 is an inconvenience that’s become an undesirable part of normal life. Not so in China, where zero tolerance means those who contract the virus have been isolated and often disparaged just for getting infected.

Those who have recovered are singled out during regular mass testing, which people in big cities must undergo at least every three days. A history of infection stored in the health apps that track each person can be found by employers, threatening job prospects. At the extreme, some people have lost their homes and their livelihoods because of COVID-19 discrimination.