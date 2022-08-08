  • A COVID-19 test booth in Shanghai, on June 18. At the extreme, some people have lost their homes and their livelihoods because of COVID-19 discrimination. | BLOOMBERG
    A COVID-19 test booth in Shanghai, on June 18. At the extreme, some people have lost their homes and their livelihoods because of COVID-19 discrimination. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

For many people, COVID-19 is an inconvenience that’s become an undesirable part of normal life. Not so in China, where zero tolerance means those who contract the virus have been isolated and often disparaged just for getting infected.

Those who have recovered are singled out during regular mass testing, which people in big cities must undergo at least every three days. A history of infection stored in the health apps that track each person can be found by employers, threatening job prospects. At the extreme, some people have lost their homes and their livelihoods because of COVID-19 discrimination.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,