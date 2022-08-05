A veteran Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker who served as minister in charge when the Unification Church was allowed to change its name to the current name said Thursday he now feels responsible for letting that happen.
Hakubun Shimomura was education minister in the government of slain Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when the Cultural Affairs Agency, an education ministry arm, approved in 2015 the name change for the group, which has long been known for problematic practices.
