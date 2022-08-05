PHNOM PENH – Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi locked horns Thursday over a recent visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, with Wang slamming her trip and Hayashi expressing deep concern over China’s retaliatory step of holding military drills near the self-ruled, democratic island.
In a meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations along with those of Japan, China and South Korea in Phnom Penh, Hayashi expressed “grave concern” over the ongoing large-scale drills in the Taiwan Strait, his ministry said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.