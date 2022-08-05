  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (left), South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (center) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend an ASEAN-plus-three meeting in Phnom Penh on Thursday. | FOREIGN MINISTRY / VIA KYODO
    Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (left), South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (center) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend an ASEAN-plus-three meeting in Phnom Penh on Thursday.

PHNOM PENH – Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi locked horns Thursday over a recent visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, with Wang slamming her trip and Hayashi expressing deep concern over China’s retaliatory step of holding military drills near the self-ruled, democratic island.

In a meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations along with those of Japan, China and South Korea in Phnom Penh, Hayashi expressed “grave concern” over the ongoing large-scale drills in the Taiwan Strait, his ministry said.

