Fast Retailing will open its first GU store in the United States, adding to its outlets in the country as the Uniqlo owner seeks a greater presence in the North American market.

Opening this fall in Soho, New York, the pop-up store will be GU’s first outside Asia, where there are already 450 outlets selling more stylish and trendy apparel aimed at younger customers. Pronounced with the letters G and U, the brand name is a homonym for the Japanese word for “freedom.”

