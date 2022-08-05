Fast Retailing will open its first GU store in the United States, adding to its outlets in the country as the Uniqlo owner seeks a greater presence in the North American market.
Opening this fall in Soho, New York, the pop-up store will be GU’s first outside Asia, where there are already 450 outlets selling more stylish and trendy apparel aimed at younger customers. Pronounced with the letters G and U, the brand name is a homonym for the Japanese word for “freedom.”
