  • The White House in Washington on Tuesday. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is lobbying Democratic senators to put the brakes on a bill that would alter U.S. policy toward Taiwan, including by designating it as a major non-NATO ally. | BLOOMBERG
The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is lobbying Democratic senators to put the brakes on a bill that would alter U.S. policy toward Taiwan, including by designating it as a major non-NATO ally, according to people familiar with the matter.

The legislation also would provide Taiwan with $4.5 billion in security aid, and support its participation in international organizations. It is sponsored by Foreign Relations Chair Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, and Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — both harsh critics of China, which considers the self-governing island of Taiwan as part of its territory.

