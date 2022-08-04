The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is lobbying Democratic senators to put the brakes on a bill that would alter U.S. policy toward Taiwan, including by designating it as a major non-NATO ally, according to people familiar with the matter.
The legislation also would provide Taiwan with $4.5 billion in security aid, and support its participation in international organizations. It is sponsored by Foreign Relations Chair Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, and Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — both harsh critics of China, which considers the self-governing island of Taiwan as part of its territory.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.