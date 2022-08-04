Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to hold talks with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Tokyo on Friday and is likely to reaffirm the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which is critical to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region, government sources said.
The plan came to light after Pelosi’s two-day visit to Taiwan through Wednesday — an act that angered China, since it claims the democratic self-ruled island as its territory, and has heightened cross-strait tensions, with the Chinese conducting military exercises and imposing trade restrictions.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.