  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida | POOL / KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida | POOL / KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to hold talks with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Tokyo on Friday and is likely to reaffirm the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which is critical to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region, government sources said.

The plan came to light after Pelosi’s two-day visit to Taiwan through Wednesday — an act that angered China, since it claims the democratic self-ruled island as its territory, and has heightened cross-strait tensions, with the Chinese conducting military exercises and imposing trade restrictions.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,