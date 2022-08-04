  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin during a group photo in Phnom Penh on Thursday | REUTERS
PHNOM PENH – Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his South Korean counterpart Park Jin agreed Thursday to speed up their consultations over a wartime labor issue that has soured bilateral ties, a Japanese official said.

In a meeting in Phnom Penh, the two ministers expressed readiness to improve bilateral relations following Yoon Suk-yeol’s inauguration as South Korean president in May.

