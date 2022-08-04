  • The hood of a Porsche Taycan turbo S in Munich, in September 2021. | REUTERS
    The hood of a Porsche Taycan turbo S in Munich, in September 2021. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The shortages of computer chips that forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years are easing — at a new and permanent cost to the car companies.

What had been “war room operations” to manage chip shortages are becoming embedded features of vehicle development, say executives in both industries. That has shifted the risks and some of the costs to automakers.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,