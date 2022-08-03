  • Taliban fighters drive a car following the killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in a U.S. strike over the weekend, in Kabul on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    Taliban fighters drive a car following the killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in a U.S. strike over the weekend, in Kabul on Tuesday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

WASHINGTON – The CIA drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri delivered a long-sought win for U.S. President Joe Biden’s counterterrorism strategy, officials and experts have said, but also sharpened concerns about militants’ presence in Afghanistan.

As the last U.S. troops and intelligence officers left Afghanistan last August after 20 years of war, Biden shifted to an “over-the-horizon” strategy of relying on drones and spy planes to track and hit al-Qaida and Islamic State militants inside the country.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,