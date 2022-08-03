  • Children play in a water park in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward on Tuesday. | KYODO
With mercury topping 35 degrees Celsius across Japan — and similar temperatures expected through August — both the government and meteorologists are warning of an elevated risk of heatstroke.

The government has already issued alerts from Tokyo to Okinawa, asking people to drink water and avoid going outdoors to prevent heat exhaustion.

