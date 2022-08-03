  • Tokyo Station on Monday. Tokyo reported 38,940 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up by 9,904 week on week. | KYODO
  • Jiji, Kyodo, staff report

Tokyo reported 38,940 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up by 9,904 week on week.

Twelve deaths were confirmed in the capital, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s criteria grew by one from Tuesday to 35.

