Tokyo reported 38,940 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up by 9,904 week on week.
Twelve deaths were confirmed in the capital, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s criteria grew by one from Tuesday to 35.
Tokyo reported 38,940 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up by 9,904 week on week.
Twelve deaths were confirmed in the capital, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s criteria grew by one from Tuesday to 35.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.