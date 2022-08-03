From an accelerated decoupling of the world’s two largest economies to a discussion on whether China might weaponize its vast holding of Treasuries, strategists are outlining how U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip may ripple across global markets.
Haven assets whipsawed overnight as concerns about the level of military response from China dissipated and Treasuries sold off on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. The yen saw an abrupt turnaround, sinking more than 1% after its strongest four-day run since 2020, and benchmark U.S. yields jumped 18 basis points. Stocks remained under pressure.
