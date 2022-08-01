The Liberal Democratic Party informed the opposition Monday of its intention to postpone a parliamentary speech to mourn slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe until this fall, dropping its earlier plan for this week due to criticism.
Senior executives of the LDP and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan also settled on a three-day extraordinary Diet session from Wednesday.
