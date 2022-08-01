  • Liberal Democratic Party parliamentary affairs chief Tsuyoshi Takagi (left) and Constitutional Democratic Party counterpart Sumio Mabuchi meet at parliament on Monday. | KYODO
    Liberal Democratic Party parliamentary affairs chief Tsuyoshi Takagi (left) and Constitutional Democratic Party counterpart Sumio Mabuchi meet at parliament on Monday. | KYODO

The Liberal Democratic Party informed the opposition Monday of its intention to postpone a parliamentary speech to mourn slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe until this fall, dropping its earlier plan for this week due to criticism.

Senior executives of the LDP and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan also settled on a three-day extraordinary Diet session from Wednesday.

