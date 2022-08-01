  • Divers swim by the Emmons shipwreck in Okinawa Prefecture in September 2013. | KYODO
    Divers swim by the Emmons shipwreck in Okinawa Prefecture in September 2013. | KYODO

Naha – A diving shop in Okinawa Prefecture has apologized after a photograph surfaced online showing some of its customers posing on the shipwreck of a U.S. warship from World War II, sparking protest from a member of an organization comprised of friends and family of the former crew.

Divers off the coast of Okinawa were seen posing on the remains of the Emmons, an American destroyer sunk in a Japanese kamikaze attack during the war. Posing for pictures was seen as disrespectful, and incited disapproval from the member of the group, who resides in Okinawa.

