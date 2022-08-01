Nagoya – The family of a Sri Lankan woman who died in detention at a central Japan immigration facility will next week file a complaint with a judicial panel seeking a review of the case after prosecutors dropped charges against immigration officials, their lawyers said Monday.
Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali’s family on Aug. 8 will make the submission requesting that the Committee for the Inquest of Prosecution assess the decision clearing the officials they believe are criminally liable for Wishma’s death on March 6, 2021.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.