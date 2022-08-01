  • Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali's sisters leave the prosecutors office in Nagoya on June 17 after charges against 13 then-senior officials of the Nagoya immigration center were dropped. | KYODO
Nagoya – The family of a Sri Lankan woman who died in detention at a central Japan immigration facility will next week file a complaint with a judicial panel seeking a review of the case after prosecutors dropped charges against immigration officials, their lawyers said Monday.

Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali’s family on Aug. 8 will make the submission requesting that the Committee for the Inquest of Prosecution assess the decision clearing the officials they believe are criminally liable for Wishma’s death on March 6, 2021.

