  • A safety driver sits in the passenger seat as a car with an autonomous driving system developed by DeepRoute.ai drives itself down a street in Shenzhen, China. | REUTERS
SHENZHEN – On a busy downtown street, three delivery bikes suddenly dart over the pedestrian crossing ahead of a car. On the car’s dashboard they look like small, blue 3D blocks from a 1990s video game.

The steering wheel turns itself a notch and the vehicle slows to a gentle halt, while the safety driver looks on from the passenger seat.

