  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a joint news conference with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

The approval rating for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet has dropped to a worst-ever 51.0% from a record high of 63.2% just weeks ago, following his government’s decision to hold a state funeral for slain former leader Shinzo Abe, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

The survey found 53.3% of respondents expressed opposition to the state funeral, while 61.9% said a parliamentary debate on holding the event is necessary.

