The approval rating for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet has dropped to a worst-ever 51.0% from a record high of 63.2% just weeks ago, following his government’s decision to hold a state funeral for slain former leader Shinzo Abe, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.
The survey found 53.3% of respondents expressed opposition to the state funeral, while 61.9% said a parliamentary debate on holding the event is necessary.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.