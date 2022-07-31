The 2025 Osaka Expo is picking up steam as 130 countries and regions have confirmed their participation in the global event with less than 1,000 days to go until the exhibition opens.
Hungary, Fiji, Mauritius and Mauritania on Friday joined 126 countries and regions as well as eight international organizations, such as the United Nations, that have already confirmed their participation in the event.
