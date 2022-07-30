  • An elderly couple at a shrine in Tokyo in December 2020. The average life expectancy of Japanese women and men declined for the first time in 10 years in 2021, health ministry data showed Friday, as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic. | REUTERS
  • Kyodo

The average life expectancy of Japanese women and men declined for the first time in 10 years in 2021, health ministry data showed Friday, as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic.

The average life span for women was 87.57 years, down by 0.14 year from a year earlier, while that of men shrank 0.09 year to 81.47 years, according to the data.

