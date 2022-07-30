  • Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony organized by the Unification Church in Gapyeong, South Korea, in 2018. | AFP-JIJI
    Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony organized by the Unification Church in Gapyeong, South Korea, in 2018. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

The Unification Church, under scrutiny in the aftermath of the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has emotionally entrapped many people such as the accused gunman's mother, lawyers committed to helping alleged victims of the religious body said Friday.

A group of three from the National Network of Lawyers against Spiritual Sales told a news conference that the church, formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, receives donations by instilling fear in believers for relatives both living and deceased, including the specter of hell.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,