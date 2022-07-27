  • Tokyo reported 29,036 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up by 8,635 from a week earlier, along with six deaths. | REUTERS
Tokyo reported 29,036 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up by 8,635 from a week earlier, along with six deaths.

The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 30,099.9, up 80.8% from the week before, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said.

