Tokyo reported 29,036 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up by 8,635 from a week earlier, along with six deaths.
The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 30,099.9, up 80.8% from the week before, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said.
Tokyo reported 29,036 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up by 8,635 from a week earlier, along with six deaths.
The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 30,099.9, up 80.8% from the week before, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.