At next month’s review conference on the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty, Japan plans to push for a reduction in nuclear warheads and for world leaders to visit its two atomic-bombed cities, a special adviser to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the issue said Monday.
In an interview, Minoru Terada, special adviser to Kishida on nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation, stressed a desire to see the upcoming NPT Review Conference adopt a consensus document including the two points, after such a document failed to materialize at the previous meeting, in 2015, due to a divide between nuclear and nonnuclear states.
