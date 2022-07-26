  • Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko are pictured at the Sento Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Dec. 7, 2021. | IMPERIAL HOUSEHOLD AGENCY / VIA KYODO
Emperor Emeritus Akihito, 88, has been diagnosed as suffering from heart failure, but is currently showing signs of improvement, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

The father of Emperor Naruhito received the diagnosis after undergoing checks on his heart at the University of Tokyo Hospital on Sunday, the agency said.

