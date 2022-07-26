  • The scene of the indiscriminate rampage by Tomohiro Kato in Tokyo's Akihabara district on June 8, 2008. | KYODO
    The scene of the indiscriminate rampage by Tomohiro Kato in Tokyo's Akihabara district on June 8, 2008. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Tomohiro Kato, a man on a death row for killing seven people and injuring 10 others in an indiscriminate rampage in Tokyo's Akihabara district in 2008, has been executed, sources said Tuesday.

His death sentence was finalized by the Supreme Court in February 2015. According to the ruling, Kato, a nonregular worker, ran a truck into pedestrians in a vehicle-free zone in Akihabara on June 8, 2008, killing three people and injuring two. He then got out of the vehicle and fatally stabbed four other people with a knife, injuring eight others.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,