Tomohiro Kato, a man on a death row for killing seven people and injuring 10 others in an indiscriminate rampage in Tokyo's Akihabara district in 2008, has been executed, sources said Tuesday.
His death sentence was finalized by the Supreme Court in February 2015. According to the ruling, Kato, a nonregular worker, ran a truck into pedestrians in a vehicle-free zone in Akihabara on June 8, 2008, killing three people and injuring two. He then got out of the vehicle and fatally stabbed four other people with a knife, injuring eight others.
