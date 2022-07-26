Prosecutors searched the Tokyo home of an executive of the now-defunct Tokyo Olympic organizing committee on Tuesday on the grounds he may have accepted bribes, investigative sources said.
Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, is believed to have received around ¥45 million from major business suit retailer Aoki Holdings after a company he headed reached a consulting deal with the firm. Aoki’s Olympic sponsorship was announced about a year later.
