  • Hajime Takata (left) and Naoki Tamura, new members of the policy board at the Bank of Japan, attend a news conference at the central bank's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday. | BLOOMBERG
    Hajime Takata (left) and Naoki Tamura, new members of the policy board at the Bank of Japan, attend a news conference at the central bank's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Newly appointed Bank of Japan board members said Monday they will see if the central bank’s monetary easing can ensure a virtuous cycle of economic growth and higher wages that support stable inflation while paying attention to its side effects.

Hajime Takata, an economist who had warned of the pitfalls of protracted easing, and veteran banker Naoki Tamura, however, refrained from saying if they were aggressive or cautious on monetary easing, in their first news conference since taking their posts Sunday. The two will serve five-year terms.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,