    Some Japanese insurance companies are selling policies to cover medical expenses for heat-related illness. | KYODO
As temperatures soar to unprecedented levels from Europe to Asia this summer, some Japanese insurance companies have begun selling policies to protect people struck down by the heat waves.

Sompo Holdings and Sumitomo Life Insurance, two of the country’s biggest insurers, are offering policies specifically designed to cover medical expenses arising from heatstroke.

