    A South Korean soldier walks past Hyunmoo-2 and Hyunmoo-3 ballistic missiles ahead of celebrations to mark the 69th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in September 2017. | REUTERS
SEOUL – South Korea is pouring resources into its strategy of deterring any North Korean nuclear attack by preparing for preemptive strikes if necessary, a strategy some experts say may exacerbate their arms race and risks miscalculation during a conflict.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has publicly given new emphasis to the so-called Kill Chain system to counter a North Korean nuclear attack.

