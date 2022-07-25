  • Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's video message to an event held by the Universal Peace Federation | THE UNIVERSAL PEACE FEDERATION OFFICIAL WEBSITE / VIA KYODO
    Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's video message to an event held by the Universal Peace Federation | THE UNIVERSAL PEACE FEDERATION OFFICIAL WEBSITE / VIA KYODO

The Unification Church’s links to Japanese lawmakers has emerged as a major political issue ahead of an extraordinary parliamentary session in the fall, following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with opposition parties moving to probe such ties, including within their own ranks.

Abe’s alleged assailant has said he held a grudge against the religious group because large donations his mother had made to it ruined his family, and he thought Abe was linked to the group, according to investigative sources.

