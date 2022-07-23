  • U.S. President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up while meeting virtually with his economic team on Friday. | BLOOMBERG
U.S. President Joe Biden said he feels well despite a cough and hoarse voice from COVID-19, as he held a videoconference with economic advisers that the White House let reporters briefly observe.

“I’m feeling much better than I sound,” Biden assured attendees at a Friday afternoon session on efforts to lower gas prices for Americans.

