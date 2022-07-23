  • Hirokazu Matsuno | KYODO
    Hirokazu Matsuno | KYODO

  • KYODO, STAFF REPORT

  • SHARE

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the government’s top spokesman, has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest high-profile politician to come down with the virus.

Matsuno, 59, is currently recovering at his home, the government said, adding that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials at the Prime Minister’s Office were not in close contact with the chief Cabinet secretary.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,