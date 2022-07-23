Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the government’s top spokesman, has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest high-profile politician to come down with the virus.
Matsuno, 59, is currently recovering at his home, the government said, adding that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials at the Prime Minister’s Office were not in close contact with the chief Cabinet secretary.
