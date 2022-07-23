Medical staff and elderly care workers in Tokyo began receiving fourth COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday after the government expanded its eligibility criteria in response to Japan’s seventh wave of infections.
The decision to begin the vaccinations was aimed at ensuring enough medical and care workers are available as Japan sees record numbers of new cases driven by the spread of the BA.5 omicron subvariant.
