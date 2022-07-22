Tokyo confirmed a record 34,995 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, posting a daily figure above 30,000 for two days in a row, the metropolitan government said.
The daily count in the capital grew by 15,936 from a week before.
Tokyo confirmed a record 34,995 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, posting a daily figure above 30,000 for two days in a row, the metropolitan government said.
The daily count in the capital grew by 15,936 from a week before.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.