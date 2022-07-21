  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will attend the first economic 'two-plus-two' dialogue between Japan and United States on July 29. Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda will also attend. | FOREIGN MINISTRY / VIA KYODO
    Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will attend the first economic "two-plus-two" dialogue between Japan and United States on July 29. Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda will also attend. | FOREIGN MINISTRY / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Washington – The United States and Japan will hold their first economic “two-plus-two” dialogue involving their foreign and industry ministers on July 29 in Washington, a U.S. Commerce Department official said Wednesday.

The launch of the framework was agreed upon by U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida when they held a virtual meeting in January. Its focus will be on enhancing economic security, such as through developing resilient supply chains for key items like semiconductors, amid China’s growing economic clout.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,