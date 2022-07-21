With the seventh wave of infections reaching unprecedented levels — daily new cases in Tokyo are expected to top 30,000 for the first time Thursday — it may be only a matter of time before you or one of your family members, friends or colleagues contracts the coronavirus.

But with the peak of the last surge coming more than five months ago, some might struggle to remember the protocols to follow should you become infected with COVID-19, or where to go if you come down with a fever or are a close contact with someone who has been infected with the virus.