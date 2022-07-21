  • Tokyo's new new cases of COVID-19 are likely to hit a record high of over 30,000 on Thursday. | KYODO
    Tokyo's new new cases of COVID-19 are likely to hit a record high of over 30,000 on Thursday. | KYODO

  • staff report, Kyodo

  • SHARE

Tokyo’s new COVID-19 cases are likely to hit a record high on Thursday and top 30,000 for the first time ever, Nippon TV reported, citing informed sources.

The finding comes after the daily tally across Japan topped 150,000 on Wednesday, setting a new record high, and new cases in Tokyo exceeded 20,000 Wednesday for the first time since Feb. 5.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,