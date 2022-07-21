Tokyo’s new COVID-19 cases are likely to hit a record high on Thursday and top 30,000 for the first time ever, Nippon TV reported, citing informed sources.
The finding comes after the daily tally across Japan topped 150,000 on Wednesday, setting a new record high, and new cases in Tokyo exceeded 20,000 Wednesday for the first time since Feb. 5.
