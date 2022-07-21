  • Japan posted a trade deficit for the 11th consecutive month in June due in part to the rising cost of imports. | BLOOMBERG
Japan logged a trade deficit for the 11th consecutive month in June, as higher energy prices and a weaker yen continued to inflate the nation’s import bill.

The trade deficit narrowed to ¥1.38 trillion ($10 billion) from ¥2.39 trillion in May, which was the most since January 2014, the Finance Ministry reported Thursday. Imports rose 46.1% from a year ago, with crude oil, coal and liquid natural gas leading the increase as oil and gas prices continued to surge from year-ago levels. Economists had forecast a 46.3% gain.

