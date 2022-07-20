Seoul/Nara – The former chairman of the Unification Church said Tuesday that its founder had a close relationship with both the grandfather and the father of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, amid growing public scrutiny of the church over the murder of Abe and his assailant’s grudge against the religious group.
Kwak Chung-hwan held a news conference in Seoul, following media reports on the assailant’s motive that his mother’s donations to the church ruined his family’s finances and he believed Abe’s grandfather had invited the church to Japan from South Korea.
